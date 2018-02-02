REAL ESTATE

Renting In Prospect Heights: What Will $2,600 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Prospect Heights?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $2,600 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below.

549 Bergen St.




Listed at $2,575 / month, this studio is located at 549 Bergen St. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

461 Dean St., #9b




Next, there's this studio unit situated at 461 Dean St. (at Flatbush Ave.). It's listed for $2,538 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, a residents lounge, a children's playroom and a game room.

In the unit, there are a dishwasher, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows . Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

680 Washington Ave.




Located at 680 Washington Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,500/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News