Renting In Sunset Park: What Will $2,400 Get You?

Take a look at the listings, below.
144 30th St., #2r
Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 144 30th St. (at 4th Avenue).
In the sunny apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
289 19th St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 289 19th St. It's listed for $2,325 / month.
In the apartment, there are high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
190 22nd St., #3r
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 190 22nd St. (at 4th Avenue) that's going for $2,300 / month.
In the bright unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundrya dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
