Renting in the East Village: What will $2,700 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in East Village is currently hovering around $2,895.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,700 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
35 E. Seventh St., #1R
Listed at $2,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 35 E. Seventh St., #1R.
In the unit, which comes furnished, there is air conditioning. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1st Avenue and East 11th Street
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1st Avenue and East 11th Street that's also going for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry; pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the full listing here.)
278 E. 10th St., #5C
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 278 E. 10th St., #5C. It's listed for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and french doors. The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Avenue C and E. Second Street, #402
Located at Avenue C and E. Second Street, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
St. Marks Place
Listed at $2,695/month, this studio apartment is located at St. Marks Place.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, exposed brick and in-unit laundry. Feline companions are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
