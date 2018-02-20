REAL ESTATE

Renting In the Gowanus: What Will $3,300 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gowanus?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

150 4th Ave.




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 150 4th Ave. (at 4th Ave. & Butler St.). In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony and oversized windows.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, a movie room, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

544 Union St., #3b




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 544 Union St. (at 3rd Ave. & Nevins St.). It's listed for $3,250 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and concierge service. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

365 Bond St., #A305




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 365 Bond St. that's going for $3,244 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a fireplace.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

365 Bond St., #B603




Located at 365 Bond St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,200/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and garden access.

The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News