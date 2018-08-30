Renting in the Upper West Side: What will $2,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Upper West Side is currently hovering around $3,225.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
107th and W. End
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 107th and W. End.
In the unit, you can expect a hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and large closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
475 Central Park West
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 475 Central Park West. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, extra storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here; sorry no pups.
205 W. 103rd St.
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 205 W. 103rd St. that's going for $2,500/month.
The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and heating units, stainless steel and black appliances and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome at this location.
788 Columbus Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 788 Columbus Ave. It's listed for $2,500/month.
On-site laundry and an elevator are offered as building amenities. The apartment features hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
150 W. 82nd St.
Located at 150 W. 82nd St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space and ample natural light. Sorry pet owners, animals are not permitted at this spot.
