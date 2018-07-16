REAL ESTATE

Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?

42 Carroll St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Trenton?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Trenton if you're on a budget of $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

102 Spring St. (Central West)




Listed at $800/month, this 2,360-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 102 Spring St.

The building includes a private entry, outdoor space and a small deck. In the unit, look for high ceilings, carpet and tile flooring, ceiling fans and a decorative fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

42 Carroll St. (Ewing & Carroll)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 42 Carroll St. It's listed for $775/month.

Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, there are high ceilings, tile and carpet flooring and extra storage space. Heat, water, sewer and garbage are included in the price of rent. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

232-234 E. Hanover St. (Hanover Academy)




Here's a 475-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 232-234 E. Hanover St. that's going for $750/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, black countertops, wooden cabinetry, new utilities, bay windows, new paint and a renovated bathroom. Dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Sorry, no cats.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise".

(Check out the complete listing here.)
