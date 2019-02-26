Renting in Trenton: What will $900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Trenton if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
302 W. State St. (Central West)
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 302 W. State St.
The unit offers wooden cabinetry and natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.
24 W. End Ave. (West End)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 24 W. End Ave. that's going for $850/month.
The apartment offers carpeting and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 deposit and $850 security deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is convenient for biking.
455 W. State St. (Downtown)
Next, check out this 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 455 W. State St. It's listed for $850/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors and garden access. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and is very bikeable.
