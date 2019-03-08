Renting in Washington Heights: What will $2,100 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Heights is currently hovering around $1,795.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,100/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Broadway and West 171st Street
Listed at $2,100/month, this 556-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Broadway and West 171st Street.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
516 W. 162nd St., #5D
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 516 W. 162nd St., #5D. It's listed for $2,089/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garden access. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Broadway and W streets 170th
Here's a 521-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Broadway and W streets 170th that's going for $2,050/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
