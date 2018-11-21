Renting in White Plains: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in White Plains on a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1 Broad Parkway, #4L
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop over at 1 Broad Parkway, #4L. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 975 square feet of space.
The unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking. Pets are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2 Greenridge Ave., #2S
Here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2 Greenridge Ave., #2S that's going for $1,775/month.
In the sunny unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an exercise room, assigned parking and storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M. It's listed for $1,767/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building features outdoor parking and on-site laundry. Good news for dog owners: canines 40 pounds and under are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)