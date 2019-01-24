Renting in White Plains: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in White Plains if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Lake Street
Listed at $1,775/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Lake Street.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. The unit features an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
27 Oakwood Ave., #2
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 27 Oakwood Ave., #2. It's also listed for $1,775/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and outdoor space. The unit boasts carpeting, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
155 Harding Ave., #3F
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 155 Harding Ave., #3F that's going for $1,750/month.
The building has on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
