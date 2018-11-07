Renting in White Plains: What will $2,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in White Plains if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
121 Westmoreland Ave.
Listed at $2,400/month, this 615-square-foot studio abode is located at 121 Westmoreland Ave.
The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4 Martine Ave., #1615
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 4 Martine Ave., #1615. It's also listed for $2,400/month for its 774 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment features in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
300 Mamaroneck Ave.
Then, here's an 865-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 300 Mamaroneck Ave. that's going for $2,350/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and concierge service. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
