Renting in Williamsburg: What will $2,400 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Williamsburg is currently hovering around $2,850.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
381 S. Third St., #2A
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 381 S. Third St., #2A. It's listed for $2,400/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and exposed brick. The building offers outdoor space, a roof deck and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
2 N. Sixth St., #V4FF
Here's a 560-square-foot studio apartment at 2 N. Sixth St., #V4FF that's also going for $2,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
34 Berry St., #1D
Next, check out this studio unit that's located at 34 Berry St., #1D. It's listed for $2,395/month.
This apartment features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
420 Kent Ave., #VSTU
Located at 420 Kent Ave., #VSTU, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,350/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and garden access. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
145 Borinquen Place, #29
Listed at $2,318/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 145 Borinquen Place, #29.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, on-site management and a door person. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
