Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Yonkers if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11 Berkeley Ave. (Ludlow)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 11 Berkeley Ave. It's listed for $1,500/month.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
44 Park Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 44 Park Ave. It's listed for $1,450/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
149 Mile Square Road, #1 (Bryn Mawr)
Located at 149 Mile Square Road, #1, here's a 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's also listed for $1,450/month.
Shared outdoor space and extra storage space are included are building amenities. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and large windows. Sorry pet owners, animals are not welcome at this location.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
U.S. 9 and Berkeley Avenue (Park Hill)
Listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at U.S. 9 and Berkeley Avenue.
The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
790 Bronx River Road, #A38
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop situated at 790 Bronx River Road, #A38. It's listed for $1,450/month for its 750 square feet of space.
The apartment features tile flooring, air conditioning, ceiling fans, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
