REAL ESTATE

Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,500 get you?

Palisade Avenue and High Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Yonkers?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Yonkers with a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Palisade Avenue and High Street






Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Palisade Avenue and High Street.

The unit boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings and closet space. The building offers assigned parking for an additional fee of $100 and secured entry. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10 Vineyard Ave.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 10 Vineyard Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 782 square feet of space.

The unit boasts hardwood floors, wooden cabinets and closet space. The landlord may consider a small pet 30 lbs. or less with an additional $30 security deposit. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

201 Ravine Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 201 Ravine Ave. that's going for $1,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
