Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Yonkers if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Palisade Avenue and High Street
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Palisade Avenue and High Street. It's listed for $1,500/month.
The building offers assigned parking. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
201 Ravine Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 201 Ravine Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
44 Park Ave.
Located at 44 Park Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,450/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
US 9 and Berkeley Avenue(Park Hill)
Finally, also listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at US 9 and Berkeley Avenue.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)