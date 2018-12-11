REAL ESTATE

Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,500 get you?

Palisade Avenue and High Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Yonkers?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Yonkers if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Palisade Avenue and High Street






Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Palisade Avenue and High Street. It's listed for $1,500/month.

The building offers assigned parking. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

201 Ravine Ave.






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 201 Ravine Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month.

The unit boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

44 Park Ave.






Located at 44 Park Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,450/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

US 9 and Berkeley Avenue(Park Hill)






Finally, also listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at US 9 and Berkeley Avenue.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineYonkers
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in East Harlem, right now
What does $2,200 rent you in New York City, today?
What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now? | Hoodline
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, New York City
More Real Estate
Top Stories
14-year-old slashed inside NYC school; Suspect arrested
Judge orders release of mom whose baby was ripped away
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
56-year-old woman fatally struck in Brooklyn hit and run
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack; 1 in custody
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Show More
NYPD: 17-year-old fatally struck by ambulette was pushed
Watch: NYPD officer shot on Staten Island leaves hospital
Switch troubles create nightmare commute for Queens riders
HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Man helps woman suffering dramatic seizure on flight
More News