Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Yonkers if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1160 Midland Ave., #2M
Listed at $1,700/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1160 Midland Ave., #2M.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
82 Gavin St., #3F (Bryn Mawr)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 82 Gavin St., #3F. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
Kimball and McLean avenues
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Kimball and McLean avenues. It's listed for $1,675/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
47 Alta Ave., #4D (Park Hill)
Finally, listed at $1,650/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 47 Alta Ave., #4D.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit boasts air conditioning, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
