Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Yonkers if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
55 Cherokee Road, #1A (Colonial Heights)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 55 Cherokee Road, #1A.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, high ceilings, heat and spacious closets. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
116 Webster Ave., #1R (Nodine Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 116 Webster Ave., #1R. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 850 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Kimball and McLean avenues
Then, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at Kimball and McLean avenues. It's listed for $1,650/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. The building has on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
47 Alta Ave., #4D (Park Hill)
Located at 47 Alta Ave., #4D, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop that's also listed for $1,650/month.
The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are carpeting, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and white appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
