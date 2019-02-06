REAL ESTATE

Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,700 get you?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Yonkers?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Yonkers if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

55 Cherokee Road, #1A (Colonial Heights)





Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 55 Cherokee Road, #1A.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, high ceilings, heat and spacious closets. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

116 Webster Ave., #1R (Nodine Hill)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 116 Webster Ave., #1R. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 850 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Kimball and McLean avenues






Then, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at Kimball and McLean avenues. It's listed for $1,650/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. The building has on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

47 Alta Ave., #4D (Park Hill)






Located at 47 Alta Ave., #4D, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop that's also listed for $1,650/month.

The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are carpeting, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and white appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineYonkers
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,800 rent you in New York City, right now?
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
What does $1,400 rent you in Yonkers, today?
What will $2,200 rent you in White Plains, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Tip leads police to apparent human remains on Staten Island
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
Son among 3 charged after missing mom found dead in NJ
15-year-old slashed, 3 sought near NYC school complex
36-year-old mother killed when bullets blast through CT home
NJ school bus driver accused of watching porn in front of kids
NYC dance teacher accused of touching 16-year-old student
Prostitution charges dropped after 7 On Your Side Investigation
Show More
Teen charged after allegedly bringing loaded gun to NJ school
Mugshots: Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in drug bust
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
ICE: MS-13 gang member arrested in subway shooting is undocumented
Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic near Lincoln Tunnel
More News