Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Yonkers if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
55 Cherokee Road, #1A (Colonial Heights)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 55 Cherokee Road, #1A.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors and high ceilings. The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
116 Webster Ave., #1R (Nodine Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 116 Webster Ave., #1R. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 850 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect central heating and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a business center. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
911 McLean Ave.
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 911 McLean Ave. It's listed for $1,650/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Expect a $100 application fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
