Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Yonkers if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
142 Trenchard St., #2f
Listed at $1,750/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 142 Trenchard St., #2f.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. The unit features an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
55 Cherokee Road, #1A (Colonial Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 55 Cherokee Road, #1A. It's also listed for $1,750/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings and ceiling fans. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1180 Midland Ave., #5K
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1180 Midland Ave., #5K that's going for $1,750/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)