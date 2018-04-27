Renting in Yorkville: What will $2,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Yorkville is currently hovering around $2,600.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
311 East 81st St., #4fe
Listed at $2,500 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 311 East 81st St.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, exposed brick and two closets. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats are welcome.
213 E 88th St., #1c
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing situated at 213 E 88th St. It's also listed for $2,500 / month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, two closets and a patio. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
312 East 91st St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 312 East 91st St. that's going for $2,500 / month.
In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.
241 East 86th St., #E
Located at 241 East 86th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets are not welcome
