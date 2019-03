Report: Saving for a down payment for a New York City home takes 18 years

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new report provides further proof of just how expensive it is to live in New York City.According to Streeteasy, it takes the average American 7.3 years to save up for a down payment to buy a home.But in the Big Apple, it takes more than a decade longer, an average of 18.1 years, to save the 20 percent down payment.The main reason is high housing prices. The median price of a home sold in New York City is over $637,000, nearly three times the national figure.The report said the city has a far higher share of first-time home buyers than the rest of the country.----------