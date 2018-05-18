The cheapest apartment rentals in Bushwick, explored

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,295, compared to a $2,895 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1152 Gates Ave., #D
Listed at $1,475/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1152 Gates Ave., is 35.7 percent less than the $2,295/month median rent for a one bedroom in Bushwick.
When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and generous closet space. Pets are not allowed.
107 Linden St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 107 Linden St., listed at $1,600/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, ample cabinet space and large windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
309 Cooper St., #3A
Listed at $1,699/month, this studio apartment is located at 309 Cooper St.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the studio, expect to find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows.
113 Linden St.
And here's a studio apartment at 113 Linden St., which is going for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a spacious closet, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
311 Schaefer St., #1F
Listed at $1,711/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 311 Schaefer St.
In the sunny unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, large windows and plenty of storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
