The cheapest apartment rentals in Bushwick, right now

Bushwick is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Bushwick look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

131 Wyckoff Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 131 Wyckoff Ave., which is going for $1,600/month.

Secured entry is included in the building. The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

730 Knickerbocker Ave., #1R




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 730 Knickerbocker Ave., #1R, is listed for $1,650/month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Sorry pet owners, cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

Wyckoff and Putnam avenues




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Wyckoff and Putnam avenues, which is going for $1,725/month.

Apartment amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, hardwood flooring and closet space. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome at this location.

(Check out the listing here.)

1472 Myrtle Ave., #2L




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1472 Myrtle Ave., #2L. It's being listed for $1,800/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a pantry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere, neither cats nor dogs are welcome at this property.

(Here's the full listing.)
