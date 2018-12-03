The cheapest apartment rentals in Chelsea, explored

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Chelsea look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chelsea via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
330 Eighth Ave., #4C
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 330 Eighth Ave., #4C, which is going for $3,100/month.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and closet space. The building includes an elevator. Pets are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
166 W. 26th St., #16G
Then there's this 670-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 166 W. 26th St., #16G, listed at $3,680/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service and outdoor space. Animal lovers are in luck: the building is pet friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
100 W. 31st St., #20K
Listed at $3,780/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 100 W. 31st St., #20K.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
