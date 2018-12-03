REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Chelsea, explored

166 W. 26th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Chelsea is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Chelsea look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chelsea via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

330 Eighth Ave., #4C





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 330 Eighth Ave., #4C, which is going for $3,100/month.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and closet space. The building includes an elevator. Pets are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

166 W. 26th St., #16G






Then there's this 670-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 166 W. 26th St., #16G, listed at $3,680/month.

The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service and outdoor space. Animal lovers are in luck: the building is pet friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

100 W. 31st St., #20K





Listed at $3,780/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 100 W. 31st St., #20K.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York CityManhattan
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,200 rent you in Old Astoria, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Boerum Hill, right now?
What does $1,800 rent you in New Rochelle, today?
What does $4,600 rent you in New York City, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
1 dead, 45 hurt when bus carrying football team crashes
Convicted killer escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
Officials: Off-duty officer on LI shoots alleged suspect in torso
Show More
Police: Woman raped in NYC park by man who offered help
Disabled woman left alone in airport overnight
Police: Thieves steal hundreds of donated toys designated for needy children
President George H.W. Bush flown back to DC to lie in state
Woman vanishes during trip to Costa Rica
More News