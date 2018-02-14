REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Chinatown, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Chinatown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Chinatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

21 Essex St.




This studio apartment, situated at 21 Essex St. (at Essex St. & Hester St.), is listed for $1,800 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

64 E Broadway, #6c




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 64 E Broadway, which is going for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

113 Henry St.




Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 113 Henry St., listed at $1,875 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the listing here.)

19 Eldridge St., #13




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 19 Eldridge St., which is going for $2,277 / month. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)

146 Hester St.




Listed at $2,475 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 146 Hester St. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, ample natural light and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News