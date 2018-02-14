The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Chinatown, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Chinatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
21 Essex St.
This studio apartment, situated at 21 Essex St. (at Essex St. & Hester St.), is listed for $1,800 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
64 E Broadway, #6c
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 64 E Broadway, which is going for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
113 Henry St.
Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 113 Henry St., listed at $1,875 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the listing here.)
19 Eldridge St., #13
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 19 Eldridge St., which is going for $2,277 / month. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
146 Hester St.
Listed at $2,475 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 146 Hester St. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, ample natural light and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.