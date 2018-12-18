The cheapest apartment rentals in Dumbo, right now | Hoodline

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Dumbo look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Dumbo via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
65 Washington St., #3C
Listed at $2,900/month, this studio apartment, located at 65 Washington St., #3C, is 7.3 percent less than the $3,130/month median rent for a studio in Dumbo.
The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
100 Jay St., #14D
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 100 Jay St., #14D, is listed for $3,000/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and natural light. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center and a terrace. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
70 Washington St., #12T
Listed at $3,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 70 Washington St., #12T.
The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Pets are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
