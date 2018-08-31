REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Dumbo, right now

30 Washington St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Dumbo are hovering around $3,995, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Dumbo rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

65 Washington St.




Listed at $2,900/month, this studio apartment, located at 65 Washington St., is 3.3 percent less than the $3,000/month median rent for a studio in Dumbo.

The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast island. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

York and Front streets




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at York and Front streets, is listed for $3,495/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a projector, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

181 Front St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 181 Front St., which is going for $3,692/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, shared outdoor space, a residents lounge, a business center, assigned parking, on-site maintenance and a children's playroom. The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

(See the full listing here.)

30 Washington St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 30 Washington St., listed at $3,700/month.

The building features garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)
