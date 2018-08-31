The cheapest apartment rentals in Dumbo, right now

So how does the low-end pricing on a Dumbo rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
65 Washington St.
Listed at $2,900/month, this studio apartment, located at 65 Washington St., is 3.3 percent less than the $3,000/month median rent for a studio in Dumbo.
The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast island. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
York and Front streets
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at York and Front streets, is listed for $3,495/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a projector, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not permitted.
181 Front St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 181 Front St., which is going for $3,692/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, shared outdoor space, a residents lounge, a business center, assigned parking, on-site maintenance and a children's playroom. The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted here.
30 Washington St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 30 Washington St., listed at $3,700/month.
The building features garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
