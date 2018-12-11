REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in East Harlem, right now

Second Avenue and East 102nd Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
East Harlem is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Harlem look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in East Harlem via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

215 E. 110th St.





Listed at $1,600/month, this studio apartment, located at 215 E. 110th St., is 20.0 percent less than the $2,000/month median rent for a studio in East Harlem.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and an eat-in kitchen. Feline companions are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

125 E. 101st St.





Here's a studio apartment at 125 E. 101st St., which is going for $1,640/month.

The unit boasts high ceilings, hardwood flooring, white cabinets and an eat-in kitchen. Building amenities include secured entry and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

East 116th Street and Third Avenue






Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at East 116th Street and Third Avenue, listed at $1,650/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, exposed brick, a fireplace and air conditioning. Building amenities include secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

Second Avenue and East 102nd Street





Over at Second Avenue and East 102nd Street, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,700/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(View the listing here.)

315 E. 110th St., #4B






Finally, there's this studio apartment at 315 E. 110th St., #4B. It's also listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, expect tiled floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the full listing.)
