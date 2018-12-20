The cheapest apartment rentals in Flushing, right now

But how does the low-end pricing on a Flushing rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
143-25 41st Ave., #206
Listed at $1,425/month, this studio apartment, located at 143-25 41st Ave., #206, is 8.1 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a studio in Flushing.
Building amenities include garage parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, garden access and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
144-87 41st Ave., #213
This studio apartment, situated at 144-87 41st Ave., #213, is listed for $1,450/month for its 554 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and closet space. The building features garage parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
41st Avenue and Parsons Boulevard
Here's a studio apartment at 41st Avenue and Parsons Boulevard, which is going for $1,490/month.
Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
144-07 Sanford Ave., #2F
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 144-07 Sanford Ave., #2F, is listed for $1,550/month.
The apartment features central heating, new kitchen cabinets and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Northern Boulevard and 147th Street
Over at Northern Boulevard and 147th Street, there's this 419-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,550/month.
In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring and closet space. Cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
