REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Flushing, right now

143-25 41st Ave., #206. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Flushing are hovering around $1,835, compared to a $2,700 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Flushing rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

143-25 41st Ave., #206






Listed at $1,425/month, this studio apartment, located at 143-25 41st Ave., #206, is 8.1 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a studio in Flushing.

Building amenities include garage parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, garden access and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

144-87 41st Ave., #213






This studio apartment, situated at 144-87 41st Ave., #213, is listed for $1,450/month for its 554 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and closet space. The building features garage parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

41st Avenue and Parsons Boulevard






Here's a studio apartment at 41st Avenue and Parsons Boulevard, which is going for $1,490/month.

Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

144-07 Sanford Ave., #2F






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 144-07 Sanford Ave., #2F, is listed for $1,550/month.

The apartment features central heating, new kitchen cabinets and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

Northern Boulevard and 147th Street






Over at Northern Boulevard and 147th Street, there's this 419-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,550/month.

In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring and closet space. Cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,800 rent you in New York City, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now?
What will $2,100 rent you in White Plains, right now? | Hoodline
What will $3,500 rent you in New York City, right now? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NJ gas station clerk killed during robbery, 1 in custody
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds expected
Woman breaking up subway fight hit in head with metal pipe
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in NJ
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Waiting to kill: New video of suspect in Queens stabbing
Judge blocks congestion pricing surcharges on for-hire vehicles
Show More
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump's border wall
NYC airport worker accused of using phone to record woman in bathroom
Mom charged after kids found home alone watching 'Home Alone'
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Suspect charged in terrifying 2014 home invasion, sex assault
More News