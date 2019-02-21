REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Flushing, right now

77-07 164th St., #2R. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Flushing look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,849, compared to a $2,789 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Flushing, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

143-51 Roosevelt Ave., #14FL






Listed at $1,325/month, this studio apartment, located at 143-51 Roosevelt Ave., #14FL, is 14.5 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a studio in Flushing.

The building offers on-site laundry and a doorman. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent. Pets are not permitted.

41-15 147th St., #1





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 41-15 147th St., #1, which is going for $1,450/month.

In the unit, you'll have an eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors. The building offers backyard space. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent. Pets are not permitted.

77-07 164th St., #2R






Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 77-07 164th St., #2R, listed at $1,450/month.

In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring and natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

---

