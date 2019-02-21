The cheapest apartment rentals in Flushing, right now

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,849, compared to a $2,789 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Flushing, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
143-51 Roosevelt Ave., #14FL
Listed at $1,325/month, this studio apartment, located at 143-51 Roosevelt Ave., #14FL, is 14.5 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a studio in Flushing.
The building offers on-site laundry and a doorman. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent. Pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
41-15 147th St., #1
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 41-15 147th St., #1, which is going for $1,450/month.
In the unit, you'll have an eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors. The building offers backyard space. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent. Pets are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
77-07 164th St., #2R
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 77-07 164th St., #2R, listed at $1,450/month.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring and natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.