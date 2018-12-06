REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Gramercy, explored

201 E. 19th St., Suite 2 . | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Gramercy are hovering around $3,395, compared to a $2,731 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Gramercy rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

125 E. 17th St.






Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment, located at 125 E. 17th St., is 33.3 percent less than the $2,700/month median rent for a studio in Gramercy.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, secured entry, storage and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, tiled flooring and wooden cabinetry. Dogs and cats are permitted here. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

339 E. 14th St., #2B






Listed at $2,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 339 E. 14th St., #2B.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)

201 E. 19th St., Suite 2






Listed at $2,250/month, this studio apartment is located at 201 E. 19th St., Suite 2.

Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a live-in super. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $3,300 rent you in New York City, right now?
What will $1,800 rent you in White Plains, right now?
What will $3,300 rent you in the West Village, right now?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Elmhurst, New York City
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
William Barr leading candidate for AG in Trump Cabinet
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush arrives at Texas A&M
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Show More
Family of toddler who died in ICE custody seeks $60 million
Long Island woman accused of abandoning dog, driving away
Suspect arrested for allegedly pushing man under truck
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at California airport
More News