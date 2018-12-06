The cheapest apartment rentals in Gramercy, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a Gramercy rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
125 E. 17th St.
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment, located at 125 E. 17th St., is 33.3 percent less than the $2,700/month median rent for a studio in Gramercy.
When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, secured entry, storage and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, tiled flooring and wooden cabinetry. Dogs and cats are permitted here. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
339 E. 14th St., #2B
Listed at $2,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 339 E. 14th St., #2B.
In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the listing.)
201 E. 19th St., Suite 2
Listed at $2,250/month, this studio apartment is located at 201 E. 19th St., Suite 2.
Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a live-in super. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)