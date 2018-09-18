The cheapest apartment rentals in Greenwich Village, explored

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Greenwich Village look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Greenwich Village via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
51 W. Eighth St., #13
Listed at $2,100/month, this studio apartment, located at 51 W. Eighth St., #13, is 21.5 percent less than the $2,675/month median rent for a studio in Greenwich Village.
In the unit, anticipate a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
52 E. 13th St., #5ST
Here's a studio apartment at 52 E. 13th St., #5ST, which is going for $2,199/month.
Building amenities include a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
11 Waverly Place, #9N
And here's a studio dwelling at 11 Waverly Place, #9N, which is going for $2,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, on-site laundry and a door person. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the listing here.)
68 W. 11th St.
Over at 68 W. 11th St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,450/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(View the listing here.)
148 Sullivan St., #10
Listed at $2,500/month, this studio apartment is located at 148 Sullivan St., #10.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space and new cabinets. An elevator is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
(Check out the complete listing here.)