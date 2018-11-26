REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Hell's Kitchen, explored

303 W. 45th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Hell's Kitchen are hovering around $3,190, compared to a $2,745 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Hell's Kitchen rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

657 10th Ave.






This studio, located at 657 10th Ave., is listed for $1,775 per month.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and generous closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

303 W. 45th St.






Listed at $1,825/month, this studio apartment is located at 303 W. 45th St.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

525 W. 49th St., #C





This studio apartment, situated at 525 W. 49th St., #C, is also listed for $1,825/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops and a renovated bathroom. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

West 49th Street and 10th Avenue






And here's a studio apartment at West 49th Street and 10th Avenue, which is going for $1,825/month.

The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, granite countertops and a renovated bathroom. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the listing here.)

Ninth Avenue and West 56th Street






And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Ninth Avenue and West 56th Street. It's being listed for $1,850/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, air conditioning and high ceilings. Pets are not allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineManhattanNew York City
REAL ESTATE
The priciest residential rentals in New York City
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Yonkers
Renting in White Plains: What will $1,800 get you?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in NoHo, New York City
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Man stabs brother in neck during dispute on LI
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
Keep it: Bank of America ATM mistakenly gives $100 bills
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
Children find woman's burned body on Staten Island
Woman saves choking baby at restaurant on Thanksgiving Day
Show More
Fire tears through abandoned mansion in New Rochelle
Demonstrators take over Amazon store in protest of Queens HQ
Employee dies after being shot by customer in car dealership dispute
Dog found 1,200 miles away to be reunited with NYC family
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain triggers flash flood warnings
More News