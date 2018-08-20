REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now

East 31st Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Kips Bay look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,095, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Kips Bay, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

226 E. 29th St., #6G




This studio apartment, situated at 226 E. 29th St., #6G, is listed for $1,800/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

571 Second Ave.




Next, here's a studio apartment at 571 Second Ave., which is going for $1,850/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, exposed brick and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

East 31st Street




Then there's this apartment at East 31st Street, listed at $1,875/month.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

Second Avenue




And here's a studio apartment at Second Avenue, which is going for $1,950/month.

In the residence, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the listing here.)

341 E. 22nd St., #1A




Finally, also listed at $1,950/month, this studio is located at 341 E. 22nd St., #1A.

In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick and in-unit laundry. The building boasts extra storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
