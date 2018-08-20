The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,095, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Kips Bay, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
226 E. 29th St., #6G
This studio apartment, situated at 226 E. 29th St., #6G, is listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
571 Second Ave.
Next, here's a studio apartment at 571 Second Ave., which is going for $1,850/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, exposed brick and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
East 31st Street
Then there's this apartment at East 31st Street, listed at $1,875/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Second Avenue
And here's a studio apartment at Second Avenue, which is going for $1,950/month.
In the residence, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
341 E. 22nd St., #1A
Finally, also listed at $1,950/month, this studio is located at 341 E. 22nd St., #1A.
In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick and in-unit laundry. The building boasts extra storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
