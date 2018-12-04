The cheapest apartment rentals in Lincoln Square, right now

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,700, compared to a $2,745 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Square, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
247 W. 63rd St., #2D
Listed at $1,595/month, this studio apartment, located at 247 W. 63rd St., #2D, is 37.5 percent less than the $2,550/month median rent for a studio in Lincoln Square.
Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats are allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
244 W. 64th St., #3H
This studio apartment, situated at 244 W. 64th St., #3H, is listed for $1,625/month.
The furnished unit boasts central heating, hardwood flooring and storage space. Building amenities include a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
West 64th Street and West End Avenue
Here's a studio apartment at West 64th Street and West End Avenue, which is going for $1,700/month.
The building features a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include high ceilings, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the full listing here.)
263 W. 70th St., #3B
Then, listed at $2,100/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 263 W. 70th St., #3B.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace and closet space. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)