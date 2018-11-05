REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Midtown, explored

1053 First Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Midtown are hovering around $3,300, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Midtown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

358 E. 51st St., #2D




Here's a studio apartment at 358 E. 51st St., #2D, which is going for $1,850/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1053 First Ave.




Over at 1053 First Ave., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,950/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

(View the listing here.)

328 E. 43rd St., #903






Listed at $1,975/month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment is located at 328 E. 43rd St., #903.

Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. The apartment features high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and white appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
