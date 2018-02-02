The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Midtown, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
45 Tudor City Place, #1509
This studio apartment, situated at 45 Tudor City Place, is listed for $1,699 / month for its 500-square-feet of space. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet.
Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. (See the complete listing here.)
1057 1st Ave., #4c
Here's a studio apartment at 1057 1st Ave. (at E 58th St. & 2nd Ave.), which is going for $1,724 / month. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, storage space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
338 E 53rd St., #A
Then there's this rental at 338 E 53rd St., listed at $1,795 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and plenty of closet space. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (See the listing here.)
249 E 53rd St., #1D
Listed at $1,795 / month, this studio apartment is located at 249 E 53rd St. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly. (Here's the listing.)
155 E 52nd St., #7K
And here's a studio apartment at 155 E 52nd St. (at E 58th St. & 2nd Ave.), which is going for $1,800 / month. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and a doorman.
In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
