The cheapest apartment rentals in Midtown, right now

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Midtown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Midtown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
377 Madison Ave.
Here's a studio condo at 377 Madison Ave., which, at 413 square feet, is going for $1,800/month.
In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers an elevator, fitness center and residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
1st Avenue and East 58th Street
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1st Avenue and East 58th Street, listed at $1,850/month.
In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring, ample closet space and natural light. The building offers secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
150 East 52nd St.
Listed at $1,890/month, this studio apartment is located at 150 East 52nd St.
Inside, look for high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a doorman. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the listing.)
358 E. 51st St., #1AA
This studio apartment, situated at 358 E. 51st St., #1AA, is listed for $1,900/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee
(See the listing here.)
140 E. 46th St., #RF14
Finally, there's this 310-square-foot studio apartment at 140 E. 46th St., #RF14. It's being listed for $2,000/month.
The apartment promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect concierge service and a residents lounge. Attention, dog owners: Rover is permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Here's the full listing.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.