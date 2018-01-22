The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Murray Hill, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
531 3rd Ave.
Listed at $1,750 / month, this studio apartment, located at 531 3rd Ave., is 27.1 percent less than the $2,400 / month median rent for a studio in Murray Hill.
In the building, amenities include on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
228 E 36th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 228 E 36th St. (at Second Ave. & First Ave.), is listed for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and tons of closet space.
Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
201 E 35th St., #3
Then, there's this apartment at 201 E 35th St., listed at $1,890 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, wooden kitchen cabinets, high ceilings and two closets.
Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. (See the listing here.)
302 E 38 St., #4D
Listed at $1,895 / month, this studio apartment is located at 302 E 38 St. (at 2nd Ave.). In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and on-site laundry.
Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (Here's the listing.)
152 East 35th St., #S
And here's a studio apartment at 152 East 35th St., which is going for $1,900 / month. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (Check out the listing here.)
163 East 36th St., #1d
Over at 163 East 36th St. (at E 36th St. & FDR Dr.), there's this studio apartment, going for $1,925 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, garden access, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The building features an elevator, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (View the listing here.)
113 E 36th St., #1A
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse at 113 E 36th St. It's being listed for $1,950 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, tons of natural light and ample closet space.
Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (Here's the full listing.)
