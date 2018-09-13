The cheapest apartment rentals in NoHo, explored

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,600, compared to a $2,795 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in NoHo, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
302 Mott St.
Listed at $2,450/month, this studio apartment, located at 302 Mott St., is 20.8 percent less than the $3,095/month median rent for a studio in NoHo.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a large closet, air conditioning and heater units, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
Bowery and E streets
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Bowery and E streets, which is going for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, French doors, large closets and many windows. Animal lovers, rejoice: Both cats and dogs are welcome at this location.
307 Mott St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 307 Mott St., listed at $3,116/month.
The building offers secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, crown moldings, a marble bathroom and a large closet. Pets are not welcome here.
Lafayette and Bond streets
Listed at $3,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Lafayette and Bond streets.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect a large open living room floor plan, large closets, recessed and designer lighting, exposed brick, French doors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, large windows with views and a marble bathroom. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
East Houston and Elizabeth streets
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at East Houston and Elizabeth streets, is listed for $3,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a pantry and a large closet. Both dogs and cats are allowed here.
