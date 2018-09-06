The cheapest apartment rentals in Nolita, explored

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,281, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Nolita, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
21 Cleveland Place
Listed at $2,575/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 21 Cleveland Place, is 21.5 percent less than the $3,281/month median rent for a one bedroom in Nolita.
In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, white appliances, granite countertops and closet space. Pets are not permitted here.
Broome and Mott streets
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Broome and Mott streets, which is going for $2,625/month.
In the light-filled unit, expect hardwood flooring, heating and air conditioning units, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats are allowed here, dogs are not.
168 Elizabeth St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 168 Elizabeth St., listed at $2,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed at this location; sorry no dogs.
9 Spring St.
Also listed at $2,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9 Spring St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, heating and air conditioning units, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.
240 Mulberry St.
Listed at $2,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 240 Mulberry St.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
