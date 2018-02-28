REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Prospect Park, Right Now

Inside 921 Washington Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Prospect Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Prospect Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

178 Prospect Park West




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 178 Prospect Park West, is 9.3 percent less than the $2,200 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Prospect Park.

In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring, central heating and an eat-in kitchen. Dogs and cats are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

921 Washington Ave., #3j



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 921 Washington Ave., is listed for $2,100 / month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, great closet space, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

70 Prospect Park Southwest, #C8




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 70 Prospect Park Southwest, which is going for $2,108 / month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, granite countertops and abundant cabinet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. Dogs and cats are not permitted in this unit.

(See the full listing here.)
