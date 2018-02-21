REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Stuyvesant Heights, Explored

If you're seeking a new apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Stuyvesant Heights look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Stuyvesant Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

709 Putnam Ave., #1




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 709 Putnam Ave. (at Stuyvesant Ave. & Putnam Ave.), is listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a fireplace and plenty of natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

510 Jefferson Ave.




Then there's this townhouse at 510 Jefferson Ave. (at Jefferson Ave. & Marcus Garvey Blvd.), listed at $1,500 / month. The apartment features air conditioning, exposed brick, granite countertops and ample room for storage. Pet owners will be happy to hear that dogs and cats are welcome here. (See the listing here.)

390 Vernon Ave., #4




This studio apartment, situated at 390 Vernon Ave. (at Stuyvesant Ave. & Putnam Ave.), is listed for $1,595 / month for its 450-square-feet of space. The newly renovated apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, large closets, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately pets are not allowed. (See the listing here.)

419 Madison St., #2




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 419 Madison St. (at Dekalb Ave. & Lewis Ave.), which, with 695-square-feet, is also going for $1,595 / month. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and ample natural light. Dogs and cats are permitted. (Check out the listing here.)

823 Hancock St., #B1




Over at 823 Hancock St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,599 / month. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heating and stainless steel appliances. Your cats and dogs are permitted here. (View the listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
