REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in the Financial District, right now

109 Washington St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Financial District is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Financial District look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Financial District via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

20 West St., #2324




This studio, situated at 20 West St., #2324, is listed for $2,100/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator and a door person. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

109 Washington St., #17K




Listed at $2,325/month, this 501-square-foot studio apartment is located at 109 Washington St., #17K.

Building amenities include a roof deck, outdoor space, a residents lounge, extra storage space, a fitness center, an elevator, a door person, concierge service and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

90 Rector St., #7K




Listed at $2,400/month, this 543-square-foot studio apartment is located at 90 Rector St., #7K.

The unit features air conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, extra storage space, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a business center, concierge service, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News