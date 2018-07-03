The cheapest apartment rentals in the Financial District, right now

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Financial District look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Financial District via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
20 West St., #2324
This studio, situated at 20 West St., #2324, is listed for $2,100/month for its 500 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator and a door person. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
109 Washington St., #17K
Listed at $2,325/month, this 501-square-foot studio apartment is located at 109 Washington St., #17K.
Building amenities include a roof deck, outdoor space, a residents lounge, extra storage space, a fitness center, an elevator, a door person, concierge service and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
90 Rector St., #7K
Listed at $2,400/month, this 543-square-foot studio apartment is located at 90 Rector St., #7K.
The unit features air conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, extra storage space, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a business center, concierge service, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
