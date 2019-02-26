REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, explored

25 Clinton St., #204. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Lower East Side is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Lower East Side look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Lower East Side via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

199 Henry St., #1A






Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 199 Henry St., #1A, is 42.8 percent less than the $3,322/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Lower East Side.

In the unit, expect granite countertops, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

25 Clinton St., #204




Here's a studio dwelling at 25 Clinton St., #204, which is going for $2,075/month.

In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

120 Orchard St.






Over at 120 Orchard St., there's this 1-square-foot studio , going for $2,249/month.

Inside, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(View the listing here.)

163 Attorney St., #3D





Listed at $2,250/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 163 Attorney St., #3D.

The apartment includes high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include outdoor space and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

104 Suffolk St., #2






To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 104 Suffolk St., #2. It's being listed for $2,300/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building has secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

