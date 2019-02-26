The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, explored

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Lower East Side look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Lower East Side via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
199 Henry St., #1A
Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 199 Henry St., #1A, is 42.8 percent less than the $3,322/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Lower East Side.
In the unit, expect granite countertops, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
25 Clinton St., #204
Here's a studio dwelling at 25 Clinton St., #204, which is going for $2,075/month.
In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
120 Orchard St.
Over at 120 Orchard St., there's this 1-square-foot studio , going for $2,249/month.
Inside, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
163 Attorney St., #3D
Listed at $2,250/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 163 Attorney St., #3D.
The apartment includes high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include outdoor space and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
104 Suffolk St., #2
To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 104 Suffolk St., #2. It's being listed for $2,300/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building has secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
