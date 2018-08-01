REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now

199 Henry St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Lower East Side is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Lower East Side look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Lower East Side via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

165 Attorney St.




First there's this apartment at 165 Attorney St., listed at $1,895/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, shared outdoor space and a virtual doorman. In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick, marble bath, full kitchen, large closets, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted; sorry, no dogs.

(See the listing here.)

55 Clinton St.




Also listed at $1,895/month, this studio apartment is located at 55 Clinton St.

In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, many windows and ceiling fans. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Here's the listing.)

156 Orchard St.




And here's a studio apartment at 156 Orchard St., which is going for $1,925/month.

In the light-filled studio, look for an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Sorry pet lovers, neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)

164 Attorney St.




Over at 164 Attorney St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,945/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a marble bathroom, many windows and air conditioning units. Pet owners, look elsewhere: neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)

199 Henry St.




Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 199 Henry St.

In the light-filled unit, expect to find an open floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and extra storage space. Pet parents, take notice: cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
