The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now

199 Henry St., #4A. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Lower East Side look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,300, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Lower East Side, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

164 Attorney St., #3B





Listed at $1,945/month, this studio apartment is located at 164 Attorney St., #3B.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)

199 Henry St., #4A






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 199 Henry St., #4A, which is going for $1,950/month.

The apartment boasts high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the listing here.)

125 Stanton St., #11






Listed at $1,995/month, this studio apartment is located at 125 Stanton St., #11.

Apartment amenities include wooden cabinetry, hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

19 Stanton St., #20






To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 19 Stanton St., #20. It's also being listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, expect stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, exposed brick and hardwood floors. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the full listing.)
