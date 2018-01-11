The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In the Upper West Side, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Upper West Side via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
248 West 64th St., #3f
Listed at $1,625 / month, this studio apartment, located at 248 West 64th St.(at West End Avenue), is 32.2 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in the Upper West Side. The building features a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, central heating and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
235 West 100th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 235 West 100th St. that's going for $1,625 / month. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
491 Columbus Ave., #2D
Listed at $1,750 / month, this studio apartment is located at 491 Columbus Ave. (at W 84th Street). In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. (Here's the listing.)