The cheapest apartment rentals in Theater District, explored

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Theater District look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Theater District via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
150 W. 47th St., #7E
Here's a studio apartment at 150 W. 47th St., #7E, which is going for $2,100/month.
The building features a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Eighth Avenue and West 45th Street
Listed at $2,395/month, this studio apartment is located at Eighth Avenue and West 45th Street.
The building features on-site laundry. In the apartment, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
245 W. 51st St.
Over at 245 W. 51st St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , going for $2,650/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
