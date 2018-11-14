REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Theater District, explored

Eighth Avenue and West 45th Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Theater District is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Theater District look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Theater District via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

150 W. 47th St., #7E






Here's a studio apartment at 150 W. 47th St., #7E, which is going for $2,100/month.

The building features a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

Eighth Avenue and West 45th Street






Listed at $2,395/month, this studio apartment is located at Eighth Avenue and West 45th Street.

The building features on-site laundry. In the apartment, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)

245 W. 51st St.






Over at 245 W. 51st St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , going for $2,650/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York CityManhattan
REAL ESTATE
What are the cheapest rentals available in Yonkers, right now?
What will $900 rent you in Trenton, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Yorkville, right now?
What does $4,200 rent you in New York City, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow total forecast inches higher for some places
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Exclusive: Parents blame NYC shelter for baby's death
Elderly man drives around barricade, into construction hole
NYPD: Question over child's costume prompts subway assault
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
College student killed in New Jersey hit and run
Show More
Medical examiner testifies about how Karina Vetrano was killed
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Police kill security guard detaining gunman at Illinois bar
Plan for Amazon HQ in Queens sparks protests
More News