The cheapest apartment rentals in White Plains, explored

55 McKinley Ave. | Photos: Zumper

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in White Plains are hovering around $2,100. But how does the low-end pricing on a White Plains rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4 Bryant Crescent





Listed at $1,450/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, located at 4 Bryant Crescent, is 31.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $2,100/month.

Shared outdoor space and secured entry are included as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find carpeting, ceiling fans, air conditioning and heating units, a dishwasher, closet space, white appliances and garden access. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

16 Minerva Place




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 16 Minerva Place, is listed for $1,600/month for its 770 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

65 Old Mamaroneck Road




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, is listed for $1,767/month for its 700 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, look for hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Dogs and cats allowed with certain breed restrictions.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

211 Central Ave.




Listed at $1,875/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 211 Central Ave.

The building features assigned parking and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, granite countertops and closet space. Sorry animal owners, pets are not allowed at this location.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

55 McKinley Ave.





And finally, there's this 731-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 55 McKinley Ave. It's being listed for $1,995/month.

The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has good transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
